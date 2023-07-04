Qatar Airways fined Rs 7.5L in old complaint of Kerala HC judge

A consumer court in Kochi imposed a fine of Rs 7.5 lakh on Qatar Airways in a five year old complaint filed by a judge of Kerala High Court, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas against the airline for offloading him and his friends from the aircraft despite having valid tickets.

The consumer court directed an amount of Rs 7 lakh to the complainant as compensation for the mental agony, hardship and physical stress afforded by the complainant due to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice by the opposite parties besides Rs 50,000 towards the cost of proceeding.

The 54-year-old judge, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas is the son of former Supreme Court Judge K.T. Thomas and his case was filed before the Consumer Commission in 2018, two years before he was sworn in as a judge.