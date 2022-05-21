Quacks have taken over public health policy while Indians pay for their hubris

Public health principles have been thrown out of the window, reminds Martin Kuldorff, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, reflected in the repetition of draconian and unscientific measures which helped less and harmed more. The cycle of lockdowns, mass testing and tracing seem to be back at their starting point, China.

Mass vaccination of adults and more concerning of children is a case in point. The infection fatality rate of Covid-19 at global level across all age groups is less than 0.3% and in India less than 0.1%. Among healthy children, deaths after infection with the virus is negligible. And most importantly, over 80% of them had robust natural immunity even before the vaccines were approved for them.

Mass vaccination of Indian children with vaccines approved in unholy haste under emergency use authorisation makes no epidemiological sense. Not that it makes any sense for healthy young adults either.

Natural robust immunity after recovery from viral infections is a well- known phenomenon but it took almost two years for the CDC in US to grudgingly concede this. Yet, vaccine is being pushed among those who have recovered from natural infection.

And moreover, if we vaccinate even those who have recovered from Covid-19 it would be difficult in the long run to identify whether adverse events, if any, is due to the Covid-19 disease or because of the vaccine.

The Omicron wave thankfully has caused far less hospitalization and deaths compared to the delta variant. Botswana and South Africa, where it originated, reached endemic status pretty soon with low to modest vaccination coverage. Omicron acted as nature’s vaccine wherever it spread.