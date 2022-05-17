Question mark on Modi govt’s privatisation spree after another PSU sale stalled by doubts on bidding process

Without Almas, the other two members of the consortium do not meet the Rs 300 crore minimum net worth criteria for PHHL winning bidder as they are both loss-making.

Now, after the NCLT order, the government says that it would do a legal examination of the same before proceeding further. Letter of Award has not been issued, an official said.

There had been several unsuccessful attempts in the past to privatise this company in the past.

This is the second strategic disinvestment put on hold after the sale of CEL that was stalled on account of certain allegations against the winning bidder. The chief among them is its lack of experience in running such ventures.

It was only a few months ago in November 2021, when Modi government had approved the highest price bid of Rs 210 crore by Delhi-based Nandal Finance and Leasing Private Limited for the sale of 100 per cent equity shareholding in the CEL.

It is worth mentioning here that after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) empowered Alternative Mechanism (AM) had approved the sale to the said company, the employees’ union had moved court alleging undervaluation.

The Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad had informed the Parliament of India in February, “The Letter of Intent (LoI) has not been issued to the successful bidder and put on hold pending examination of specific allegation regarding the bidder.”

The failure of these two privatisation moves should also be taken in context of other moves to know the fate of disinvestment programmes of the Modi government.

It has also put the sale of BPCL on the backburner and there are also doubts regarding transactions related to Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Concor, BEML, and IDBI bank.

The merit of the successfully steering the listing of LIC is still being debated, especially because of its stiff opposition by the opposition and employees unions, and also due to choppy market conditions. Modi government has so far been able to raise Rs 3,059 crore as against the target of Rs 65,000 crore in 2022-23 from sale of PSUs.

