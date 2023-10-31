R Madhavan talks about insurance accessibility concerns on Twitter

Renowned actor R. Madhavan recently took to Twitter to voice his concerns regarding the general perception of insurance as a cumbersome and unapproachable product.

In his tweet, Madhavan highlighted that insurance remains a challenging domain for many despite recognising its importance in terms of giving its users peace of mind.

Madhavan's message attracted responses from many consumers who resonated with this sentiment.

Users spoke about how difficult insurance is to understand, especially the terms and conditions that were often written in complicated technical terminology and jargon.

The tweet also got the attention of ACKO, the Indian insur-tech company which is known for leveraging technology to deliver customer-centric and hassle-free insurance experiences at affordable prices.