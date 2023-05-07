Rahul chats with gig workers in Bengaluru, assures Rs 3,000 crore welfare corpus

Keeping in view the hardship of delivery persons, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his party's promise to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board in Karnataka with a Rs 3,000 crore corpus and minimum hourly wages for them.

Gandhi spoke about the promise once again during an interaction with gig workers and delivery persons of various companies in Bengaluru on Sunday in poll-bound Karnataka.

Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, Gandhi interacted with them to get an understanding of the lives of delivery workers, the various challenges they face including lack of stable employment and low pay.