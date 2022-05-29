Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over demonetisation after RBI flags fake currency menace

The Opposition on Sunday attacked the Centre over demonetisation with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying the only "unfortunate success" of the 2016 move was the "torpedoing" of India's economy.

Gandhi on Twitter tagged the screenshot of a media report which cited Reserve Bank of India's annual report to state that there was a 100 per cent increase in fake Rs 500 notes and 50 per cent increase in counterfeit Rs 2,000 currency notes - both of which were issued after the banning of the old 500 and 1,000 banknotes.

"The only unfortunate success of Demonetisation was the TORPEDOING of India's economy," Gandhi said in the tweet.