Rahul Gandhi has effectively set out a strategy for Opposition to unseat BJP from power in 2024 polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha on February 2 during the debate on President’s address stands out as a major policy programme which has all the points for emerging as a common minimum programme for the political parties which are interested in fighting BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and unseat it from power. He has put forward his points with clarity which have commonality of views with both the regional non-BJP parties and the Left.

There are three main features of Rahul Gandhi’s speech. First the attack on the very concept of Hindutva and here he is unsparing in taking a position against the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. It is a fact that the Congress leader has been very clear in his assertion that the BJP’s policies are leading to the creation of two Indias in all terms - Hindu versus other minorities, especially Muslims; rich versus poor and South versus North (Hindi speaking states). All the three features which he has mentioned are linked.

Significantly, Rahul has been talking of the link between Hindutva and crony capitalism. This has been the refrain of the left parties CPI and the CPI(M) as also the CPI(ML) Liberation since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

The Left has been talking of the neo-liberal-Hindutva agenda of the present regime which is talking of ‘New India’ based on this dual sponsorship. This combination of religious fundamentalism of the majority community and neo-liberalism gives rise to authoritarianism in governance and semi-fascist tendencies in the society. India has been the victim of this political virus in recent years, apart from the pandemic.