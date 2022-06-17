Rahul Gandhi is close to people's hearts in Kerala and in Wyanad

When Rahul Gandhi decided to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from a second constituency, not sure of what Amethi had in store for him, he did not have to scout around for a place because he knew the Malayalees had a soft corner for the Gandhis. Kerala therefore, was his best bet and senior Congress leaders chose Wayanad for him.

The result was an overwhelming victory and the victory margin of over four lakh votes was beyond expectations of most peo- ple, even those who hail from the “green paradise”, as the district, nestled in the mountains of Western Ghats is known.

Yes, the Gandhis are close to the hearts of the people of Kerala. The older generation fondly remembers Indira Gandhi. Rajiv Gandhi is far from forgotten in the state and Rahul connects easily with the Malayalees.

Uma Thomas, still receiving accolades for her big win in the byelection to the Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam district on June 3, 2022 asks, “Why won’t anyone like the Gandhis. Sonia Gandhi called me when PT was in hospital." PT Thomas, Uma’s husband, was the Thrikkakara MLA. He died last December.