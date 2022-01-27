Rahul Gandhi kicks off Punjab election campaign after paying obeisance at religious shrines in Amritsar

After seeking blessing of the Almighty along with the party candidates, Rahul held a meeting with party candidates with a message 'Navi Soch, Nava Punjab' and sounded the bugle for the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections.

The Congress has announced 109 candidates for the Punjab Assembly polls. The names of candidates for eight seats are yet to be announced.

To infuse new life in the state unit of the party and its leaders, workers and supporters, Rahul Gandhi will also address the ‘Punjab Fateh’ virtual rally in Jalandhar in the afternoon before flying back to Delhi in the evening.

Sources in the party disclosed that Rahul will address lakhs of people in 117 Assembly segments through the virtual rally.

Party candidates have been asked to mobilise three gatherings of 300 people each in their respective segments and to facilitate the interaction. Huge screens have been put up at different places following COVID protocol.