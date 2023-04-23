Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance to social reformer Basaveshwara in K'taka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday offered obeisance to 12th-century poet and social reformer Basaveshwara at his resting place in Kudala Sangama, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as 'Basava Jayanthi'.

On his arrival in Hubballi from Delhi, the former AICC president travelled to Kudala Sangama by helicopter for the darshan at Sangamanatha temple and of the Aikya Linga.

Kudala Sangama, situated at the confluence of the rivers Krishna and Malaprabha in Bagalakote district, is a pilgrim centre. The Aikya Mantapa or the holy Samadhi of Basaveshwara, popularly known as Basavanna, the founder of the Lingayat sect, along with a Linga, which is believed to be self-born (Swayambhu), is here.

Kudala Sangama is also famed for its Chalukyan-style Sangameshwara temple where it is believed that Basavanna had worshipped lord Shiva.