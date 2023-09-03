Rahul Gandhi to attend lecture programme at Leiden University in Netherlands on Sep 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is all set to participate in several programmes during his visit to three European nations from September 7 to 11, will also be participating in a lecture programme at Leiden University in Netherlands on September 10.

According to a party leader, Rahul Gandhi will participate in a lecture event with the topic ‘India in the World’. It is an interaction between Rahul Gandhi and Sam Pitroda

Besides the Congress leaders, Professor Jeanne Mifsud Bonnici will also be present in Netherland's Wijnhaven.

The former Congress president will kick starting his trip of three European nations on September 6 and will participate in several programmes which includes visit to European Union Parliament and interaction with the Indian diaspora.