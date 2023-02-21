Rahul Gandhi to Italian newspaper: “Fascism already there...Parliament no longer working”

In a rare interview with any foreign publication, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that India has already drifted into fascism.

Speaking to the Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera on India’s decedence into fascism, the Wayanad MP said, “Fascism is already there. Democratic structures collapse. Parliament is no longer working. I haven't been able to speak for two years; as soon as I speak they take my microphone off. The balance of powers is off. Justice is not independent. Centralism is absolute. The press is no longer free.”

Asked if PM Modi could be defeated in the next Lok Sabha election, the Congress leader opined that Bharatiya Janata Party would 100 per cent be defeated if the other parties came together.