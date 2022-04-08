Rahul Gandhi to release book on Ambedkar tomorrow
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will release a book titled 'The Dalit Truth: The battles for realizing Ambedkar’s vision on Saturday in New Delhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will release a book titled 'The Dalit Truth: The battles for realizing Ambedkar’s vision' on Saturday in New Delhi.
Published by Penguin, and edited by the AICC national coordinator (SC, ST, OBC & Minority Departments) K Raju, the book 'The Dalit Truth: The battles for realizing Ambedkar’s vision' comprises essays by eminent personalities and intellectuals on Dalit issues.
Rahul Gandhi will deliver the keynote address after the release.
Congress MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mewani, activist Bhanwar Meghwanshi, former Congress MLA from Delhi Rajesh Lilothia will discuss “Forging a New Delhi politics to counter Hindutva” in a panel discussion before the release of the book.
The event will be held in Jawahar Bhawan, New Delhi.
As per the sources, former UGC Chief Sukhdev Thorat, ex JNU professor Sudha Pai, social scientist and poet Badri Narayan and Suraj Yengde have contributed for the book.