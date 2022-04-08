Rahul Gandhi to release book on Ambedkar tomorrow

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will release a book titled 'The Dalit Truth: The battles for realizing Ambedkar’s vision' on Saturday in New Delhi.

Published by Penguin, and edited by the AICC national coordinator (SC, ST, OBC & Minority Departments) K Raju, the book 'The Dalit Truth: The battles for realizing Ambedkar’s vision' comprises essays by eminent personalities and intellectuals on Dalit issues.