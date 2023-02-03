Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to take note of the plight of Kashmiri Pandit officials
He also said that without security guarantees it was cruel to force Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley and they should only be asked to come once the situation improves
Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought attention to the plight of Kashmiri Pandit government officials being forced to return to the Valley amid their targetted killings by terrorists.
"Hope you are well. I wish to draw your attention to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits...As part of my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu who told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir," said Rahul Gandhi on Friday.
"Targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits are continuing in the Valley," he added.
He also said that without security guarantees it was cruel to force Kashmiri Pandits to return to the Valley and they should only be asked to come once the situation improves.
“The government can accommodate Kashmiri Pandit staff in other departments,” he said.
Calling out the LG and the local administration for their irresponsible approach of forcing Kashmiri Pandits to return to the valley for work, the Congress MP from Wayanad, criticised L-G administration for using words like 'beggar' to refer to Kashmiri Pandits.
Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS) president Sanjay Tickoo said, “One of the most incompetent people from the cadres of BJP is currently heading J&K, resulting in the worst law and order situation in Kashmir. The price of L-G Manoj Sinha’s incompetency is paid for by Kashmiri Pandits”.
Rahul Gandhi said he was writing the letter to him as he had promised the delegation that he would bring their concerns to the attention of the Prime Minister.
