Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to take note of the plight of Kashmiri Pandit officials

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, through a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought attention to the plight of Kashmiri Pandit government officials being forced to return to the Valley amid their targetted killings by terrorists.

"Hope you are well. I wish to draw your attention to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits...As part of my Bharat Jodo Yatra, I met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu who told me that government officials are forcing them to return to Kashmir," said Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

"Targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits are continuing in the Valley," he added.