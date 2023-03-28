Rahul Gandhi's expulsion assault on democracy, judiciary says civil society

Expressing their concern over Rahul Gandhi's expulsion from Parliament and his conviction in a defamation case, over a 1,000 teachers, artists, scientists, cultural workers and members of the civil society called upon the people of India to take all measures to save parliamentary democracy from assault from the ruling party.

In the statement, they underscored that Gandhi's conviction brings "disrepute" to the judiciary and the people heading the house. They allege that Rahul Gandhi is being targeted for his "relentless" criticism of the government.

Read the full statement here:

Released by Apoorvanand, Gauhar Raza, Shabnam Hashmi

28/3/2023

New Delhi

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress Party from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case raises serious questions about the manner in which our democracy is being run today by the people at the helm of affairs. In this case he was given the maximum sentence of two year jail which also raises doubts about the objective of the verdict. Jurists have expressed surprise that the Lok Sabha secretariat worked at such lightning speed to deprive Rahul Gandhi of the membership of the house without even waiting for the higher courts to take a view of the order of the lower court. In fact both the acts, the conviction and sentencing of Rahul Gandhi and his subsequent expulsion from the House bring the judiciary and the people heading the house into disrepute. Whatever be the argument defending these two acts, it is clear that Rahul Gandhi has been targeted for his relentless criticism of the government, inside and outside the parliament. The entire episode, apparently is not only an assault on the opposition but also weakens the two pillars of democracy, the judiciary and the parliament.