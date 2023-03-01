Rahul Gandhi's latest 'Mitr Kaal' video questions LIC & SBI's investment in Adani Group

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released the second episode to his 'Mitr Kaal' series, which closely scrutinises the Adani row and questions the SBI and LIC's role in it.

Titled as 'Aapka Paisa, Adani Par Lutaya' -- 'LIC - SBI Loot Files' in the 4:34 minute video, Gandhi questions why public sector organisations State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) "allocated huge funds in Adani Group knowing that it is unstable".

He asked whether SBI and LIC were "forced to invest" in the Gautam Adani-led group.

The investigative-style video details the total exposure of these organisations' to Adani Groups debt and equity: LIC allocated Rs 36, 475 crore; SBI allocated Rs 27,000 crore; and Bank of Baroda allocated Rs 5,500 crore.

Gandhi alleges that the money belongs to Indian citizens, stored in banks and agencies like SBI and LIC has been used by the Centre to "save Adani".

Adani Group has been under fire since US-based shortseller Hindenburg Research exposed its decade-long stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Congress party has been since demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into allegations against Adani.