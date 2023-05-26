Rahul Gandhi's talk show at Stanford University, chat with technocrats on May 31

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to leave for the US on May 28, will hold a chat programme in California and a talk programme at the Stanford Graduate School of Business on May 31, a party source said.



The source, while sharing the details of Gandhi's US trip, said that the Congress leader will participate in a programme titled 'AI and Human Development: A chat with Rahul Gandhi' at 10 a.m. on May 31 and another chat programme titled 'The New Global Equilibrium: Talk by Rahul Gandhi' at 5 p.m. on the same day.



The 'AI and Human Development' programme is organised at Sunnyvale in California in which several technocrats and scientists will hold a freewheeling discussion with the Congress leader on future technologies.