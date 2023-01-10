Rahul offers prayers at the Golden Temple as Bharat Jodo Yatra moves to Punjab

During the Haryana leg of the Yatra, Gandhi was among others accompanied by senior Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, K C Venugopal and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

A large number of locals joined the march as it passed through Haryana.

Replying to a question, Ramesh, without taking any names, charged that hatred is being spread in the country in the name of language, region, caste and religion.

“While there is diversity in our society, that is being misused so that society can be divided.Through Bharat Jodo Yatra, our aim is to take this message that Congress party unites, it does not break…Our constitution makers had said unity in diversity,” he said.

“To keep our diversity secure is the primary responsibility of the Congress party. We will fight against any such ideology which uses our diversity to divide society for electoral gains,” he said.

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP for criticising former Army chief General Deepak Kapoor after he participated in the Bharat Jodo Yartra in Haryana.

Ramesh, who was accompanied by former Haryana Chief Minister Hooda and AICC in-charge for Haryana, Shaktisinh Gohil, said the Yatra received an overwhelming response in Haryana, during which Gandhi met and interacted with a cross-section of people, including ex-servicemen, farmers and sportspersons.

During Gandhi’s interaction with leaders of various farmer bodies including Rakesh Tikait, the latter put up some issues before the former Congress chief including legal guarantee for crop MSP. They also apprised Gandhi that the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2021 was not in the interests of farmers. Ramesh also took a dig at the BJP government in Haryana over the “bad road condition” in the state.

In the seven districts through which the Yatra passed through, “I did not see roads, but potholes,” he claimed referring to state highways.

“Condition of roads in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh is bad. It is a blot on Haryana because at one time an example of good roads in the state used to be given. I am not talking of national highways, but state highways,” Ramesh said.

Hooda said the Yatra received an overwhelming public response in the state and added the foot march has taken shape of “people’s movement”.

Hitting out at the BJP-led government in Haryana, Hooda dubbed it as the “most corrupt, non-performing and a failed government”.

The Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.