Rahul slams Modi, Shah for being mum on drug issue during SAD-BJP rule; promises Food Park in Hoshiarpur

Launching scathing attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetisation, introducing GST, unemployment, being silent on drugs, and making a futile attempt to ruin farmers by bringing farm laws, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a flip to the election campaign in favour of party candidates.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Hoshiarpur seeking votes for Congress candidates on Monday afternoon. He also accused Modi and Amit Shah for being mute spectators on the burning issue – drugs- during the SAD-BJP coalition government.

“Why did Shah not come to Punjab during the SAD-BJP government and spoke on this issue? They (BJP and SAD) made fun of me when I raised the issue (Drugs is a serious and big problem in Punjab) at an event at Panjab University,” recalled the Congress leader.