Rahul slams Modi, Shah for being mum on drug issue during SAD-BJP rule; promises Food Park in Hoshiarpur
Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Hoshiarpur seeking votes for Congress candidates on Monday afternoon
Launching scathing attacks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetisation, introducing GST, unemployment, being silent on drugs, and making a futile attempt to ruin farmers by bringing farm laws, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a flip to the election campaign in favour of party candidates.
Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public gathering in Hoshiarpur seeking votes for Congress candidates on Monday afternoon. He also accused Modi and Amit Shah for being mute spectators on the burning issue – drugs- during the SAD-BJP coalition government.
“Why did Shah not come to Punjab during the SAD-BJP government and spoke on this issue? They (BJP and SAD) made fun of me when I raised the issue (Drugs is a serious and big problem in Punjab) at an event at Panjab University,” recalled the Congress leader.
Taking a dig at the BJP and Akali Dal, Rahul said, “We know this (drug) is a serious problem and we have taken action on their friend. Will continue to take action to eradicate drugs from Punjab,”. Rahul without naming Bikram Singh Majithia attacked the SAD.
The Modi government ruined small and medium businessmen and farmers after introducing demonetisation. His previous poll promises of bringing black money back, 2 crore jobs for youth are missing from his speeches in this election, the Congress leader pointed out.
Rahul also promised Food Processing Park and Farm Tool Cluster in Hoshiarpur which not only will benefit the farmers directly but also provide job avenues to the youth of the area.
He also congratulated the farmers for taking a firm stand against the three Farm Laws at the cost of over 700 lives. He felt sorry for them as the Modi government failed to give them compensation despite the PM admitting his fault.
Rahul Gandhi also promised to do away with the three monopolies -transport, cable, and sand - to give direct benefits and provide job avenues to the common man, if Congress formed the government in Punjab.
The Congress under its ‘Digital Punjab Mission’ will also digitalise all 170 services to ease public if voted to power, Rahul Gandhi said.
Punjab is a sensitive state, which needs peace and harmony, said Rahul adding that the Congress knows how to maintain peace and harmony in Punjab. He appealed to the people to vote for the Congress for a stable government and an efficient and honest Chief minister.
Besides Congress candidates from Hoshiarpur district, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar, former Himachal Pradesh Congress President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other prominent Congress leaders were also present.
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi could not join Rahul Gandhi as he was denied permission to fly to Hoshiarpur.
Tightening security arrangements in wake of PM Narendra Modi’s election rally in Jalandhar, the central agencies had declared the area No Fly Zone. So Channi, after waiting for over an hour at the helipad in Chandigarh, left for his home.
