Railway platform ticket prices hiked to curb traffic during the festive season

Central Railways has increased the platform ticket price at certain railway stations across Mumbai to curb the excessive traffic in view of the Dasara festival rush.

In a release on Thursday, railway officials said that in anticipation of a huge crowd of travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Vijayawada Railway Station, the platform ticket price would be increased to ₹30 from 12 a.m. on September 30 to October 9. The rate has gone up at the Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai and Thane, Kalyan, Panvel stations of the Mumbai division.

The price hike is to regulate the flow of public entering the platforms, the release said.