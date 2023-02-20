Railway zones ordered to follow prescribed speed limit in trains fitted with controversial German brakes

The Railways on Sunday directed its zones to instruct loco pilots to follow prescribed speed limit in trains fitted with a controversial German-made braking system, a day after a preliminary report revealed that the faulty brakes were likely to have caused the Sultanpur collision.

It has also instructed the zones to monitor the loco pilots' braking techniques.

After a series of complaints and accidents involving goods trains fitted with the German-made Bogie Mounted Brake System (BMBS), railway zones were last year instructed to restrict the maximum speed of loaded trains, with more than 50 per cent wagons fitted with the system, to 50 kmph on down gradients of 1 in 100, 65 kmph on level tracks of IR and 80 kmph on DFC.

On Thursday, two goods trains collided near the southern cabin of Sultanpur district.

One of the trains involved in the accident was loaded and running at 65 kmph on a route that had a downward gradient and the brakes were ineffective, an initial report said.