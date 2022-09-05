Rains batter Silicon city; yellow alert issued for Bengaluru till September 7

The Ecospace, hub of IT companies in Marathahalli in Bengaluru, is also inundated with water causing inconvenience for the movement of software professionals.



HAL Airport Traffic police have given a traffic advisory of heavy water-logging near the Eco World and Outer Ring Road traffic movement is very slow. "Travellers be aware of this. Our staff is clearing the traffic, if it is possible please avoid this route," the advisory released on Monday says.



Kala Krishnamurthy, DCP Traffic (East) has stated, "Commuters before venturing out today (Monday), expect slow moving traffic in a lot of places in the city because of continuous rains and water-logging. Please plan your travel accordingly. Traffic police are on their job, easing and regulating the traffic," she stated.

Heavy rains have turned roads into lakes in the capital city of Karnataka and boats have been pressed into action to rescue people, the Hindustan Times reported.