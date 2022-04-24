Raising the bogey of the Bangladeshi in India is essential part of Hindutva bigots' toolkit

The Mumbai policemen, with no training in languages of India, its various cultures and ethnicities, rounded up anyone and everyone they presumed to be a 'Bangladeshi' – on the basis of the lungis they wore, the particular style of draping a saree, the fish they ate and the rounded vowels of the languages they spoke.

They were all loaded on to the Bombay-Howrah Express and taken by road from Calcutta to the borders of Bangladesh and kicked into the neighbouring country. The Bangladesh Rifles soldiers posted on their side of the borders booted them right back to the Indian side of the divide and they all returned in droves to the Howrah railway station congregating there for days looking for means to buy tickets to return to Mumbai.

West Bengal was then governed by a more sanguine, less volatile individual than is the case now, and when the then Chief Minister Jyoti Basu heard of this crisis, his reaction was understated but nonetheless very effective. He packed them all off by return Mail to Bombay. But then he gave them all a piece of advice that proved highly embarrassing and humiliating to Bal Thackeray and the Mumbai police.

For among the ‘Bangladeshis' they had sought to deport to their home country, there was not a single, er, 'Bangladeshi'. They were all either Bengali, Bihari, Assamese or Oriya Muslims, all of who ate fish, spoke similar sounding languages, wore lungis or draped their sarees in a particular fashion.

The Mumbai police had no idea and, when on Jyoti Basu’s advice, in the era before Aadhar cards, these people armed themselves with letters from their respective Sarpanches that they were born in a particular village in Bihar, Bengal, Assam or Orissa and had come to Mumbai only to seek work, no government knew what to say. Because it was the failures of all these governments that had led these people, among them Hindus who also ate and wore the same food and clothes and spoke similar tongues and some of whom found themselves included among these ‘Bangladeshis', to migrate to greener pastures like Mumbai.

There was radio silence after that from Bal Thackeray because when the Shiv Sena-BJP government - Gopinath Munde of BJP was home minister – asked the police to sift out the real Bangladeshis, here is what they discovered:

Every last Bangladeshi who might have migrated to Mumbai similarly in search of work had an Indian passport and Indian ration card – it is the Indian Muslims who believed they belonged anywhere and everywhere in India who had not felt the necessity to seek any documentation.

Now, these Indian passports and Indian ration cards were proof of Indian citizenship, so the police could do not a thing against any of the Bangladeshis thus armed.

So, they set about investigating how they had managed to secure those documents. Their report is what rendered both the Shiv Sena and the BJP speechless. For in those days, both parties were seeking to increase their vote percentages and it was local shakhas of the Shiv Sena and agents of BJP corporators who had acted as touts to secure Bangladeshis these passports in the hope they would vote for them and not the Congress at subsequent elections.