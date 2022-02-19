Rajasthan: A jinxed helicopter finally finds a buyer!

This Agusta helicopter was bought in the year 2005 by the state government for Rs 30 crores and it could barely serve for six years when it met with an accident. This aircraft had numerous engine problems and within two years after it was bought, it started giving trouble. But since it was covered under the warranty period by Westland Aviation, the manufacturer of this aircraft, changed its engine under the condition of the warranty. The aviation experts found that the engine got choked due to intense heat caused by the summer and also because of the desert dust. The company offered to buy back the aircraft and replace it with a new one, but the state government rejected this offer.

The civil aviation department on previous occasions had tried to dispose of the helicopter by offering the reserve price of this helicopter at Rs 4.50 crore, but as the helicopter had met with an accident and had a poor service and maintenance record it could not attract aany buyer under the hammer.

Then the experts suggested to reduce the reserve price and keep the reserve price tagged at Rs 2.50 crore and be offered for sale along with the B-200 and C-90 aircrafts

During the auction, the B-200 aircraft which had a reserve price of Rs nine crore was sold for Rs18.50 crore and the C 90 aircraft that had a reserve price of Rs 2.74 crores was sold for Rs7.60 crores.

The state has no helicopter of its own after the auction of the Augusta helicopter. The state government hires private company’s helicopters for its use in ferrying the Governor and the Chief Minister.

During the BJP rule in the state, a plan was mooted for buying aircraft and helicopters, but the plan fell through because of the paucity of finance.

The present Gehlot government had decided to buy a 10-seater plane, but the purchase is yet to be made .