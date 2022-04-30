Rajasthan: Anuprati scheme comes as a boon to aspiring students

The Rajasthan Anuprati Yojana 2022 has come as a boon for the bright and meritorious students, who are unable to pursue their studies due to lack of resources and poverty. This education scheme for the students belonging to the “below poverty line (BPL) helps them not only to pursue their education but also help them in competing in various competitive examinations. The Anuprati Yojana helps SC, ST, other backward classes (OBC) students belonging to the BPL category.

Under this scheme students aspiring to appear in the various competitive examinations are provided financial help of up to one lakh of rupees.

Those students who are appearing for the civil services examinations, IIT, IIM, CPMT, NIT, and various entrance examinations for the regional engineering colleges and medical colleges are eligible for availing the benefits under this scheme. Those students, who qualify for the regional medical colleges and also engineering colleges are provided Rs 10,000 under the scheme as an incentive while taking admission.

Those appearing for the various competitive examinations of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission are given Rs 5000 as incentives.

“The welfare scheme was launched by the state government to encourage bright students from the backward communities living under the BPL to compete with others and the incentives given by the government helped them in meeting the expenditures of the coaching institutes. Now with the financial support offered through this scheme, the aspiring students could attend private coaching instates” said Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot.

Under this scheme, a person who clears the preliminary examination of the civil services will get Rs 65,000 and those who clear the preliminary examination of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission would receive Rs 25,000. Similarly, those who clear the civil services main examination would get Rs 30,000, and those who clear the RPSC examination mains would get Rs 20,000.

Those, who clear interviews for the civil services and also for the state public service examination would get Rs 5000. Those who clear civil services and also all-India examinations for all-India services would get Rs one lakh as incentives and those who succeed in the state public service examination would receive a total of Rs 50,000.

The eligibility rules for the beneficiaries are simple. Those who apply for the scheme will have to be a bonafide residents of the state and the family income of such persons should not be more than Rs two lakh per annum. The applicants should not be state government servants. The scheme is only for admissions to recognized institutions. The applicants will have to submit all the documents and certificates to avail the scheme. Those seeking admissions in engineering and medical colleges should have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the 12th standard.

The state government has also launched a separate Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Yojana and under this, all such meritorious and bright students, who are unable to pursue coaching in established coaching institutions will be provided financial help to pursue studies in coaching institutes. Under this scheme, all students belonging to the minority communities, SC, ST, and Other backward classes, whose family income is below Rs eight lakh would be provided financial help to study in coaching institutes. Those students whose parents get Matrix level-11 salary from the Rajasthan government would be eligible to get this benefit and this benefit would be given only for one year.

The students who would appear for the UPSC examinations, and state public service examinations for various jobs like in police and other departments would be able to avail this welfare scheme. As the number of beneficiaries under this would be very large, the state government has fixed criteria for preparing the merit list under which the marks obtained by the students in the 10th and 12th standards would be taken into consideration for preparing the merit list. The merit list will ensure that there are 50 per cent girls as beneficiaries.

Under this scheme, those who do not live in their places of residence and live outside in a hostel or a mess or are living on rent in a city other than the town, village, or city of their residence will be eligible to receive Rs 40000 annually. The nodal agency for this scheme will be the department of social justice.

“ The scheme for the BPL families has helped me in competing with the best talents in the civil services examinations. I qualified for the civil services examinations and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service. My dream of appearing in the Civil services examination could never have succeeded, but for the incentive schemes under the Anuprati Yojana. I come from the poorest strata of the society and am thankful to the Rajasthan government for this scheme that enabled me to become an IRS officer” said Suresh Chandra Berwa.

The welfare schemes for students to prepare in private coaching institutes have helped the youth to pursue a career with financial support from the government and a large number of such aspiring students are from the rural areas.