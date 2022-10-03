Rajasthan becomes the first state to have a full-fledged department of peace and non-violence

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he has been greatly disturbed by the communal hatred spread by the BJP that caused tension and rift in the society.

“The BJP has used the communal card in the name of Hindutva and that led to fear psychosis among the members of the society. Gandhiji always stressed on communal harmony and tolerance and respected all religions. Some political parties are trying to disturb the social fabric through their hate campaigns. The youth of the country must understand the ill motives of such political outfits. But we have given thought to making Gandhian studies a part of education and educating our youngsters on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress government showed its commitment by setting up a separate directorate and now it will become an independent department. This only shows our commitment (to the cause of unity and communal harmony) and I am sure other states of the country would follow Rajasthan” said Gehlot.

After receiving a directive from the Chief Minister, the state’s education department is formulating a course for Gandhian studies at both school and college levels. The Rajasthan State Institute of Educational Research and Training has been entrusted with the job of formulating the syllabus.

The state is the first to have integrated the Gandhian principles in the School Curriculum Framework (SCF) and Gandhian principles like self–reliance, and moral values will be included in textbooks from classes one to 12 in the next academic year beginning in 2023.

An official of the state edu-research institute Kamlendra Ranawat said that the new textbooks will have interesting aspects of Gandhiji’s life in form of an anecdotal account that would not only educate but would also inspire the youngsters.

The textbooks will also have elements like frugal engineering which is also called Gandhian engineering.

“Gandhian engineering stresses on innovations that are affordable. 'More from less for more' (MLM) can also be achieved by more and more participants in the innovation process.



"The MLM strategy forces us to measure an opportunity by the ends of innovation - what people actually get to enjoy - as opposed to just an increase in their means. The Jaipur Foot is a local innovation on trying to get 'more performance from less financial resources'” said an official of the peace and non-violence directorate.

The department would work on optimum utilisation of resources by encouraging students to use recycled goods, waste management, and adopt eco-friendly systems.

The state government is also building a massive and unique center for Gandhian studies and museum. Among other things, the center will have an arcade that would showcase and sell rural products.

The state government has already launched an initiative of honouring all those people on the world non-violence day who have spent their lives propagating the ideals of Gandhi.

The newly instituted Gandhi Sadbhavna Samman Puraskar carries an award of Rs five lakh and was awarded in its inaugural year posthumously to Gandhian Subba Rao, and journalist Nemi Chand Bhavuk . The others honoured were Amarnath Bhai, D R Mehta and Kumar Prashant.