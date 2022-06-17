Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls CBI raids on his brother a revenge action

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called the raids on his brother’s business and other premises on Friday by the CBI a revenge action. He said the raids on the premises of his brother Agrasen Gehlot were a fallout of his participation in the Congress protest in New Delhi against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

.“Why is the revenge of my participation in the protests being taken on my brother?”

The Rajasthan chief minister also said that neither his brother nor his family is connected to politics in any way.

The CBI raided the business and other premises of his brother, a fertilizer dealer in Jodhpur in an old case relating to the sale of Potash which has been described as a fertilizer scam.

Gehlot said after his return from Delhi that he had sought an appointment with the Director of the CBI and also the Enforcement Directorate on June 13. Two days later, the CBI registered a case against his brother and on June 17 the CBI raided the premises of his brother.