Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present a separate agriculture budget

The Congress government’s budget would benefit the state government employees under the welfare health schemes. Under this scheme, the outdoor treatment limit which is fixed at Rs 20,000 will be increased to Rs 30,000. Thus eight lakh state government employees would be benefitted under this.

Recently, the 15-month long face-off between the Raj Bhawan and the Ashok Gehlot government ended with the Governor, Kalraj Mishra finally agreeing to send the Bill relating to the auction of the agricultural land. After the governor consented to sending the bill relating to auction of the farmer’s land, the state government started the mandatory process for the amendment of Rajasthan Agriculture Credit Operation (Removal of Difficulties) to enable him to send it to the President for the President’s approval.

The Bill is called RODA Act and the state government had amended the proviso to section 60 (1) (b) of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and it was amended on November 2, 2020. Following the amendment of the Bill attachment and auction of land up to five acres belonging to the farmers were prevented. After the assent to the Bill by the President, banks including the commercial banks would not be able to attach or auction the mortgaged land for recovery of its loans.

The Ashok Gehlot government in November 2020 had introduced the amendment of the RODA ACT after the parliament passed the Farm Bills that was opposed by the farmers forcing the Modi government to repeal the Act. The Gehlot government in November 2020 passed a resolution opposing the Farm Bills in the state Assembly. The state government introduced a Bill of amendment relating to the Act passed by the parliament relating to the criminal proceedings relating to the attachment or auction of the land of 2008. Under this Bill passed by the parliament, the states were given the rights to suitably amend the Bill to suit the state. On the strength of this provision, the state tabled the Bill of the amendment which was passed by the Assembly.

The Bill relates to stopping the auction of mortgaged land up to five acres by the lending bank.

The state government would fulfil its commitment made under the manifesto for providing employment in the education department. Apart from this, Gehlot is likely to announce the employment of 5000 constables, 1500 new jobs in the Ayush department, 1100 jobs in the urban development and housing sector and about 900 other jobs in various departments under the urban development department.