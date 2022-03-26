Rajasthan: CM Gehlot flies to Raipur to sort out coal crisis

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel assured that due action is being taken for the supply of coal to Rajasthan keeping in view the needs of Rajasthan. Further action will be taken with positive thinking as per the environmental protection, local interests and rules. There has been continuous correspondence with the Centre and Government of Rajasthan on this subject. Baghel also asserted that the proceedings will occur as per guidelines and the Government of India will decide the allotment of coal. He said, "Rajasthan govt expressed concern over the supply of coal. Proceedings will occur as per guidelines. There'll be no compromise on Rajasthan's local environmental issues. GoI decides allotment of coal."

The Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Ministry of Coal), meanwhile, has approved the supply of coal to Rajasthan from Parsa Coal Block. However, the final approval is still under the consideration of the Chhattisgarh government.

The Chhattisgarh government has been reluctant to grant the approval considering the protests by locals and concerns of the Wildlife Institute of India.

Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met Gehlot and Baghel at his residence and held discussions to find an amicable resolution to the issue. Gehlot has also written several letters to Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier, in order to seek her intervention for speeding up clearances for coal mining for power plants in Rajasthan ahead of the summer season. Gehlot had stated that Rajasthan could face a severe power crisis due to the non-availability of coal from the Chhattisgarh coal block and that may affect the party's performance in upcoming elections.

Now, the state government’s nod is awaited — and Gehlot wants to speed this up.

Gehlot, speaking to reporters said an “unimaginable crisis” is looming in his state. “If we don’t get the coal supply from Chhattisgarh, our plants will shut down.”

“We appreciate the regional issues here, but the Central government gives a permit for mining after a long vetting process. We are only asking what has been allotted to us,” he said.

In January, the Environment Ministry also increased the production capacity of the second phase to 18 Million Ton per annum (MTPA).

The project will affect 1,136 hectares of the Hasdeo Aranya forest.

In 2012, Forest Clearance was granted by the MoEF for mining in phase I of PEKB coal mines, which limited mining to 762 hectares and a reserve of 137 million tonnes, which was to be mined for 15 years at the rate of 10 MTPA. In 2018, the MDO applied for permission to increase the mining quantity and was allowed to mine 15MTPA per annum.