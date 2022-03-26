Rajasthan: CM Gehlot flies to Raipur to sort out coal crisis
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday flew from Jaipur to Raipur to meet Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to discuss the ongoing coal issues between the two states
Rajasthan is facing grave crisis of shortage of coal that might force the state government to shut the thermal power plants and leading to acute power crisis in the state.
In the year 2015, the Centre had allotted 15 MTPA coal blocks at Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) in Chhattisgarh and five MTPA capacity at Parsa for 4340 MW power generation units to the desert state. The first phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan coal block was completed this month post which coal will no longer be supplied to Rajasthan, which may lead to a power crisis.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to issue an approval for mining in the extension phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal block for smooth supply of coal to Rajasthan.
He apprised Baghel about the possible situation of the energy crisis in Rajasthan due to the shortage of coal. The Chief Minister, in the meeting with the Chhattisgarh government on this subject, said that Rajasthan is located at the tail end of the western part of the country. Most of the land here is desert, where neither hydropower nor coal is available for generating power. He said that Rajasthan’s thermal units of around 4340Mw are dependent on Chhattisgarh for the supply of coal. Gehlot said that the Government of India for these units in Rajasthan had allocated coal blocks of 15MTPA capacity in PEKB and of 5MTPA capacity in Parsa in Chhattisgarh in 2015. He said that the first phase of mining in the PEKB coal block has been completed this month.
After this month, coal cannot be supplied from here to the power generation units in Rajasthan, due to which there can be a power crisis in the State.
He said that he has come to Chhattisgarh with great hope on behalf of the people of Rajasthan and it is necessary to get timely help from Chhattisgarh. “I hope that the Chhattisgarh Government will take a decision soon to save Rajasthan from the energy crisis,” he added.
Gehlot said that environment-related concerns of Chhattisgarh are natural, but coal blocks have been allotted to Rajasthan only after proper assessment by the Centre and competent approval has been issued by the concerned ministries. In such a situation, the Chhattisgarh government should take an appropriate positive decision on this subject at the earliest looking at the environment conservation and needs of Rajasthan.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel assured that due action is being taken for the supply of coal to Rajasthan keeping in view the needs of Rajasthan. Further action will be taken with positive thinking as per the environmental protection, local interests and rules. There has been continuous correspondence with the Centre and Government of Rajasthan on this subject. Baghel also asserted that the proceedings will occur as per guidelines and the Government of India will decide the allotment of coal. He said, "Rajasthan govt expressed concern over the supply of coal. Proceedings will occur as per guidelines. There'll be no compromise on Rajasthan's local environmental issues. GoI decides allotment of coal."
The Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change and Ministry of Coal), meanwhile, has approved the supply of coal to Rajasthan from Parsa Coal Block. However, the final approval is still under the consideration of the Chhattisgarh government.
The Chhattisgarh government has been reluctant to grant the approval considering the protests by locals and concerns of the Wildlife Institute of India.
Last month, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had met Gehlot and Baghel at his residence and held discussions to find an amicable resolution to the issue. Gehlot has also written several letters to Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier, in order to seek her intervention for speeding up clearances for coal mining for power plants in Rajasthan ahead of the summer season. Gehlot had stated that Rajasthan could face a severe power crisis due to the non-availability of coal from the Chhattisgarh coal block and that may affect the party's performance in upcoming elections.
Now, the state government’s nod is awaited — and Gehlot wants to speed this up.
Gehlot, speaking to reporters said an “unimaginable crisis” is looming in his state. “If we don’t get the coal supply from Chhattisgarh, our plants will shut down.”
“We appreciate the regional issues here, but the Central government gives a permit for mining after a long vetting process. We are only asking what has been allotted to us,” he said.
In January, the Environment Ministry also increased the production capacity of the second phase to 18 Million Ton per annum (MTPA).
The project will affect 1,136 hectares of the Hasdeo Aranya forest.
In 2012, Forest Clearance was granted by the MoEF for mining in phase I of PEKB coal mines, which limited mining to 762 hectares and a reserve of 137 million tonnes, which was to be mined for 15 years at the rate of 10 MTPA. In 2018, the MDO applied for permission to increase the mining quantity and was allowed to mine 15MTPA per annum.
