Rajasthan Congress takes out protest march in Jaipur against ED notice to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress workers staged a demonstration before the enforcement directorate’s office in Jyoti Nagar in Jaipur protesting against the summoning of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

The party workers led by the Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara assembled in a large number in the morning to stage a demonstration. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in Delhi to join the demonstration.

The party workers marched from the Pradesh Congress headquarters shouting slogans. Dotasara led the demonstration.

Ministers of the cabinet of Ashok Gehlot joined the party workers to stage a demonstration that was peaceful. Dotasara said that the NDA government was using its various agencies to crush the Opposition and the Enforcement Directorate is being misused by the Narendra Modi government to falsely implicate both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by trying to book them on money laundering charges.