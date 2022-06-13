Rajasthan Congress takes out protest march in Jaipur against ED notice to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi
Congress workers led by Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara assembled in large number and marched from the party office to the enforcement directorate’s office in Jyoti Nagar in Jaipur
Rajasthan Pradesh Congress workers staged a demonstration before the enforcement directorate’s office in Jyoti Nagar in Jaipur protesting against the summoning of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.
The party workers led by the Pradesh Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara assembled in a large number in the morning to stage a demonstration. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is in Delhi to join the demonstration.
The party workers marched from the Pradesh Congress headquarters shouting slogans. Dotasara led the demonstration.
Ministers of the cabinet of Ashok Gehlot joined the party workers to stage a demonstration that was peaceful. Dotasara said that the NDA government was using its various agencies to crush the Opposition and the Enforcement Directorate is being misused by the Narendra Modi government to falsely implicate both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by trying to book them on money laundering charges.
“The countdown against the BJP government has begun and the people of the country cannot remain a mute witness to the measures taken by the BJP government to crush the Opposition," he said.
Dotasara said that the BJP indulged in summoning the Congress leaders through the enforcement directorate to divert people's attention who are reeling under high inflation and unemployment.
Ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas, Ramesh Meena, B D Kalla, Ramlal Jat, Shakuntala Rawat, joined the protest march.
Gobindram Meghwal, a cabinet minister who also addressed the demonstrators said that the NDA government is behaving like the Britishers to terrorise the Opposition.
Meghwal said that the BJP leaders who are ruling the country now are thriving on the sacrifices made by the Congress that won the freedom of the country. He said the Congress after assuming power post Independence set up a democratic structure in the country. But the BJP government is trying to destroy the democratic fabric of the country by suppressing the Opposition using all its agencies.
Gourav Vallabh, the Congress spokesperson said that the BJP government is trying to harras the Congress leaders by issuing them summons through the Enforcement department. He said that there were no financial irregularities involved in the National Herald case. He said the Congress party gave Rs 90 crores loan to the Associated Journal which runs and manages National Herald to bail out the newspaper.
He explained how Congress loaned the amount to the Associated Journal to overcome its financial crisis and to pay the salary and voluntary retirement benefits to the employees who contributed to the newspaper.
He said the National Herald was launched by Jawahar Lal Nehru before the independence to air the grievances of the people against the British.
Vallabh said the party would fight for the democratic causes for which the freedom fighters gave their lives. He said the party remains united in its protest over the tactics adopted by the BJP government to harass the party leaders through the ED summons.
