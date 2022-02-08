Rajasthan government announces 62,000 jobs to teachers

The Ashok Gehlot government announced that it would appoint 62,000 new teachers this year. The government scrapped the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) Level II, while retaining the results of Level 1 conducted in September last year.

The state finance department has given its approval to appoint a total of 5386 Village Development Officers (VDO) which would be permanent appointments under the Panchayati Raj department. The finance department has also granted approval for the 8890 new contractual appointments in the medical and health department.

The REET is the qualifying examination for the appointment of teachers and all those who qualify are eligible for appointments as teachers. The REET Level II examination will now be conducted along with the Level I examination in July this year. The Level I examinations are conducted for the appointment of primary school teachers for classes one to five and Level II for upper primary teachers for classes six to eight.

The state government has decided to conduct the Level II examination following the leakage of the question papers. This examination will now be held along with the Level I examination in July this year. A committee would finalise the dates for the examination. These examinations are the biggest recruitment drive by the state government and this decision by the government has thus fulfilled its commitment as promised in the party’s manifesto. Several lakh youths appear for this examination to enable them to qualify to become teachers at various levels in government-run schools.

In an unprecedented and historic move, the Ashok Gehlot government recently sacked, DP Jaroli the Chairman of the Rajasthan State Board Of Secondary Education (RSBSE) following the, leakage of the teacher’s entrance examination (REET) papers.