Rajasthan: Governor finally sends farm amendments bill to the President to stop auction of agriculture land

The 15-month long face-off between the Raj Bhawan and the Ashok Gehlot government ended with the Governor, Kalraj Mishra finally assenting to send the Bill relating to the auction of the agricultural land to the President.

Governor Kalraj Mishra has instructed the state government to start the mandatory process for the amendment of Rajasthan Agriculture Credit Operation (Removal of Difficulties) to enable him send it to the President for the President’s approval. The Bill is called Roda Act and the state government had amended the proviso to section 60 (1) (b) of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and it was amended on November 2, 2020. Following the amendment of the Bill attachment and auction of land up to five acres belonging to the farmers were prevented.

After the assent to the Bill by the President, banks including the commercial banks would not be able to attach or auction the mortgaged land for recovery of its loans.