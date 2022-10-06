Rajasthan investor summit expected to bring a windfall for state

In the post-Covid economic scenario, many states in the country organised investment summits but barring Gujarat and Karnataka, not many succeeded in wooing investments.

India was among the 15 worst affected countries by the pandemic, as per the World Bank; the country’s growth is estimated to have slowed down by 3.2 percent in 2020-21.

Despite the challenges, various states continued their efforts to woo investors and Rajasthan is among those holding an event for that purpose .

But the investment summit beginning on Friday in Jaipur suffered a rude jolt because of the recent political crisis.

However, with the new-found stability of the Ashok Gehlot government, the summit is likely to attract big players seeking investments in the state.

Economists still feel that India is one of the fastest-growing economies. This can largely be attributed to the significant domestic demand driven by relatively higher disposable income levels, making it an attractive alternative destination for large business houses and chains.

Some of the biggest and most prominent states across India recently concluded their respective investor summits that offered lucrative trade and investment opportunities to government as well as private entities from India and abroad.

“In the past, the various investment summits organised by various states turned out to be a farce, with only 20 to 25 percent MoUs actually bringing investments. Even Gujarat’s percentage of success in converting the MoUs into reality did not exceed beyond 40 percent. Yet Gujarat was successful in selling its idea of the 'Gujarat model'," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"We have adopted a different mode and prior to holding the two-day summit, the officials were able to hold negotiations with the potential investors and were successful in assuring the state of 40 percent success. Thus, even prior to the actual summit, we managed to convince the investors on the opportunities in Rajasthan and now they would be coming to the conference to sign investment agreements and not just MoUs,” he added.