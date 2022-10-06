Rajasthan investor summit expected to bring a windfall for state
Since many interested investors have already signed MoUs, 'Invest Rajasthan' is expected to see the signing of final paperwork leading to the setting up of new projects in the state
In the post-Covid economic scenario, many states in the country organised investment summits but barring Gujarat and Karnataka, not many succeeded in wooing investments.
India was among the 15 worst affected countries by the pandemic, as per the World Bank; the country’s growth is estimated to have slowed down by 3.2 percent in 2020-21.
Despite the challenges, various states continued their efforts to woo investors and Rajasthan is among those holding an event for that purpose .
But the investment summit beginning on Friday in Jaipur suffered a rude jolt because of the recent political crisis.
However, with the new-found stability of the Ashok Gehlot government, the summit is likely to attract big players seeking investments in the state.
Economists still feel that India is one of the fastest-growing economies. This can largely be attributed to the significant domestic demand driven by relatively higher disposable income levels, making it an attractive alternative destination for large business houses and chains.
Some of the biggest and most prominent states across India recently concluded their respective investor summits that offered lucrative trade and investment opportunities to government as well as private entities from India and abroad.
“In the past, the various investment summits organised by various states turned out to be a farce, with only 20 to 25 percent MoUs actually bringing investments. Even Gujarat’s percentage of success in converting the MoUs into reality did not exceed beyond 40 percent. Yet Gujarat was successful in selling its idea of the 'Gujarat model'," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.
"We have adopted a different mode and prior to holding the two-day summit, the officials were able to hold negotiations with the potential investors and were successful in assuring the state of 40 percent success. Thus, even prior to the actual summit, we managed to convince the investors on the opportunities in Rajasthan and now they would be coming to the conference to sign investment agreements and not just MoUs,” he added.
Gehlot said that out of the Rs 10.44 lakh crore of MoUs and letters of Intents, Rs 1.93 lakh crore has been in the process of investment.
“We are assured of a 41 percent success post the signing of MoUs as we have been able to complete all the formalities in finalizing deals in 520 out of the 4192 MoUs and some 1160 MoUs are being processed for positive results. This Investment Summit would thus not just showcase the opportunities available in Rajasthan, but going to be a stage of submission to sign the final agreement to set up a manufacturing base in the state,” pointed out Gehlot.
He added that businessmen such as Gautam Adani, L.N. Mittal, Anil Agarwal, C.K. Birla, Prabir Sinha of Tata Power, Kamal Bali of Volvo Group, and Ajay Shriram of DCM were expected to participate in the summit.
Successive governments organised investor’s summits, but most such summits proved to be a farce, and barring a few, most of the MoUs just could not move an inch beyond the paper level. For instance, the two submits organised by the Vasundhara Raje government proved to be totally unsuccessful with not a single rupee invested in the state.
The Ashok Gehlot government, learning from such experience, did a lot of good work by focusing on some sectors where Rajasthan enjoys an edge over others and taking these sectors to the doorsteps of the potential investors for success.
Shakuntala Rawat, the state industries minister, said that the state has adopted a new approach to the core area where opportunities are high. "We would be able to get 57 percent of our targeted investments in the energy sector, 18.2 percent in the petrochemical sector, 9.5 percent in textiles, 5.9 percent in petroleum and gas, and five percent in cement," he said.
Rajasthan is the first state in the country that made the MSME sector easy for investments and all the MSME units will not be questioned for three years on various aspects of manufacturing.
'Invest Rajasthan' is the state’s active investor outreach program comprising domestic, national, and international investor meets, embassy connect programs, and virtual seminars. The program aims at soliciting investment proposals, processing them on a mission mode, and taking them to fruition.
To be attended by luminaries from the business world, development organisations, professionals, policymakers, and senior government officials, the event will be an ideal platform for valuable deliberations for charting a course for balanced and sustainable socio-economic development of the state.
The state has been focusing on investments in tourism, but what is surprising is that the investors are looking beyond tourism and are focusing on sectors like green energy.
Tourism is surely Rajasthan’s strongest brand and is developing fast with better hotels and infrastructures, particularly air and road connectivity. The tourist destinations of late have also become high-spending wedding destination.
But the recent trend shows that wildlife tourism is growing fast and since wildlife tourism remains a state subject and the investors have no control over the safari parks, they confine themselves to building resorts and hotels.
The desert, which was a curse for Rajasthan, has turned into a heaven for green energy and the state is now the country’s biggest hub for solar power. Solar power is Rajasthan’s biggest brand now. The desert wasteland is now booming with solar power and the large availability of the desert land has made the state the ideal destination for setting up solar power projects.
The state is likely to continue to attract investments in solar generation and also wind power. Currently, it generates 14,500 MW of solar energy and by 2030, this figure will touch 100 Giga Watt. Thus, with the Union government’s target of 500 GW by 2030, Rajasthan will generate 100 GW on its own, thus contributing twenty percent to the country’s target, making the state a strong and unmatched brand in the solar power sphere.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines