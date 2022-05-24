Rajasthan launches country’s largest urban employment guarantee scheme

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government launched the country’s largest urban employment guarantee scheme under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment guarantee scheme to provide economic support to economically-weaker sections of society on the lines of MGNREGA.

“Coronavirus pandemic affected the livelihood of the common man besides the economy. MGNREGA launched by the UPA government with Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister provided support to the people living in rural areas to get out of the livelihood crisis. But there was no such employment scheme for the urban people. Thus, we decided to launch this scheme that would provide 100 days of employment to the needy families in urban areas. A budgetary provision of Rs 800 crore has been made for this scheme,” said CM Ashok Gehlot. also holds the finance portfolio.

Rajasthan has thus become the sixth state in the country which has so far framed such a scheme.

Urban unemployment rate touched 9.3 per cent in January-March 2021 from 9.1 per cent in the same period of 2020. The Periodic Labour Force Survey released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) said the unemployment rate among males of all ages was 8.6 per cent and for women 11.8 per cent during the period. It was 10.3 per cent a quarter before.

The survey showed that the situation has improved from April-June 2020, during the first lockdown when it was 20.8 per cent.