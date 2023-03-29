Rajasthan: Medical services take a hit as doctors begin one-day strike against Right to Health Bill

Medical services remained crippled in Rajasthan on Wednesday after government doctors and faculty members in medical colleges went on a one-day strike in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill. Emergency services have been exempted from the strike.

General patients faced trouble in getting treatment in government as well as private institutes. Ajay Chaudhary, president, in-service doctors association, said government doctors have gone on a mass leave on Wednesday to boycott work in support of the movement against the Right to Health Bill (RTH).

He said doctors are working in emergencies.