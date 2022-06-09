Rajasthan police investigating threatening messages sent to minister Govind Ram Meghwal

Gehlot asked Bikaner Range Inspector General Om Prakash to make a thorough investigation. The police swung into action and detained 24 persons including a woman in connection with the case.

During investigation, it was found that Bishnoi was working in Malaysia as a security guard along with another person Rakesh Kumar. Bishnoi in his message disclosed that he was a member of the Student Organisation of Punjab University, an organisation said to have been floated by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi whose gang was allegedly involved in the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bishnoi in his message to the minister also sent the photographs of his son Gaurav Meghwal and his daughter Sarita Meghwal. Gaurav is the Pradhan of Poogal Panchayat Samiti in Bikaner district while Sarita is a member of the Bikaner Zila Parishad.