Rajasthan police investigating threatening messages sent to minister Govind Ram Meghwal

Rajasthan police is investigating the whereabouts of Sunil Bishnoi alias Sethi, who sent threatening WhatsApp messages to Rajasthan Cabinet minister Govind Ram Meghwal demanding a ransom of Rs 70 lakh by threatening to kill his son and daughter.
The police became active after Meghwal, who received a WhatsApp message from a Malaysian number on Tuesday in Udaipur, informed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot about it. The message was sent by Sunil Bishnoi from Malaysia where he is working as a security guard. Bishnoi belongs to a village near Khajuwala along the Indo-Pak border in Bikaner district.
Gehlot asked Bikaner Range Inspector General Om Prakash to make a thorough investigation. The police swung into action and detained 24 persons including a woman in connection with the case.
During investigation, it was found that Bishnoi was working in Malaysia as a security guard along with another person Rakesh Kumar. Bishnoi in his message disclosed that he was a member of the Student Organisation of Punjab University, an organisation said to have been floated by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi whose gang was allegedly involved in the recent murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Bishnoi in his message to the minister also sent the photographs of his son Gaurav Meghwal and his daughter Sarita Meghwal. Gaurav is the Pradhan of Poogal Panchayat Samiti in Bikaner district while Sarita is a member of the Bikaner Zila Parishad.
IG Om Prakash said the investigation is in a primary stage, but the police found during investigation that two-and-a-half years ago, four youths – Sunil Bishnoi, Aman Bishnoi, Amarjit, and Rakesh Kumar – got jobs as security guards in Malaysia. While Sunil Bishnoi and Rakesh Kumar stayed back, the other two returned to India.
Meanwhile, the police arrested a youth who was involved in threatening Haryana’s Congress legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi on his mobile and using social media. Bishnoi is MLA from Adampur.
The police arrested Kanwararam from Golia Garva village in the Barmer district. Kanwararam had messaged Kuldeep Bishnoi that he would meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala. The police, after tracking the number from which the calls were made, finally managed to reach the culprit and arrested him.
