Rajasthan: School board's chairman DP Jaroli sacked by Gehlot government for REET paper leak

In an unprecedented and historic move, the Ashok Gehlot government, after a high-level midnight meeting on Friday sacked DP Jaroli, the Chairman of the Rajasthan State Board Of Secondary Education (RSBSE) following the leakage of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) papers.

The state government decided to appoint a retired judge of the High Court to suggest a fool-proof system to conduct the examination again in June this year.

Lakhs of youths appear for this examination to enable them to qualify for becoming teachers at various levels in government-run schools.

Jaroli was sacked because of the question papers' leak prior to the examination and selling of the leaked papers for several crores to criminals who in turn sold the papers among the aspirants appearing in the REET examination. The paper got leaked with the active involvement of the education department’s employees in Shiksha Sankul, the headquarters of the state school education department.