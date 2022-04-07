Rajasthan's film policy to give boost to film production in the state

In recent time The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, made records on the box office after Octopussy, a James Bond thriller that was shot in Udaipur and was a super hit. A number of famous Hollywood movies shot in Rajasthan are Shakespeare Wallah, at City Palace, Alwar; The Jungle Book (1994), at Mehrangarh Fort; The Jewel in the Crown, at Udaipur; The Deceivers, Heat and Dust, The Far Pavilions (all at Jaipur); Octopussy at Udaipur; Siddhartha, at Deeg; Sonar Kella, at Jaisalmer; Autobiography of a Princes, at Jodhpur; Das Wilde Leben, at Jaipur; Holy Smoke, at Jaipur; Kama Sutra at Jaipur and at Pushkar; Darjeeling Limited at Jodhpur. Rajasthan is definitely the most popular destination for Hollywood films in India.

The award-winning movie The Warrior (2001), starring Irrfan Khan, and Mira Nair’s Vanity Fair (2004), starring Reese Witherspoon, were shot in the beautiful locales of Rajasthan. One Night with the King (2006) starring Omar Sharif had its plot based in the Middle East and the deserts of Rajasthan were found the best alternative to Gulf sands.

The Fall (2007) by Tarsem Singh stunningly captured the beauty of Jodhpur, Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited, starring Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, and Jason Schwartzman, was shot in the Palace on Wheels and may well have influenced many Westerners to take a trip around Rajasthan on this luxury train. Salman Khan’s first international project, Marigold (2007) co-starring Ali Larter and directed by Willard Carol was shot at Jodhpur and the famous Khimsar Fort bordering the Thar Desert.

The state’s film policy has been put under the tourism department and the film tourism policy aims to have provisions that will provide financial assistance, awards, and cash incentives.

According to a senior tourism department official, the policy will not only encourage the shooting of Bollywood, Hollywood, and other language films but would also encourage producers to make Rajasthani language films. The state government will give incentives in terms of cash on the basis of the actual films showing or depicting Rajasthan's destination. The production of the Rajasthani films which has a small, but strong market suffered in recent years because of a lack of support from the state government. Meanwhile. the Gujarati film industry flourished with financial grants from the Gujarat government. The Rajasthan government would also create a special package for the Rajasthani language film.

Films always bring in tourists and it’s a good medium to publicize the state’s attributes as a tourist destination.