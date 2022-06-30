Rajesh Jha appointed as Group Editor-in-Chief of Associated Journals Limited for both Print and Web verticals

Mr Zafar Agha will continue as Editor-in-Chief of www.qaumiawaz.com . He has been associated with the AJL group for many years and has nearly three decades of print and electronic media experience. He started his career in 1980 at Link, India’s first news magazine.

His TV programme Guftagu on ETV (Urdu) was highly popular and among the most watched programmes in Urdu. He has been associated with India Today magazine and other media houses. Even while focusing his energies on Qaumi Awaz, Mr Agha will continue to advise the group on its future editorial endeavours.



