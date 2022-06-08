Rajya Sabha polls: Congress writes to CEC, fearing horse trading bid

The battle for the Rajya Sabha poll in Rajasthan is getting intense with both the ruling Congress and the main Opposition BJP trading charges against each other for indulging in horse-trading. The Congress has already lodged a plaint with the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) fearing large scale use of money and adoption of other corrupt practices and requesting the ACB to keep a vigil on it. Now the party has gone a step further and petitioned the Chief Election Commissioner urging it to keep extra vigil due to the possibilities of horse-trading.

Public health engineering department minister and Chief whip Mahesh Joshi along with the deputy chief whip Mahendra Choudhry in the letter to the Chief Election Commissioner said that the BJP may be involved in horse-trading to seek votes of the MLAs with a view to make the Independent candidate Subhash Chandra win. The media baron Subhash Chandra is an Independent supported by the BJP.

Joshi and Choudhry handed over the letter addressed to the CEC to Praveen Gupta, the state electoral officer on Tuesday night.

The Congress move to address a complaint to the CEC came after the BJP approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging the use of black money prior to the Rajya Sabha election. Joshi said that the letter to the CEC has been sent through the state electoral commissioner to inform the likelihood of unethical practices likely to be adopted by the BJP in the Rajya Sabha election.