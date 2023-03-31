Ram Navami celebrations marred by communal clashes across India, two killed
Violent clashes, stone pelting, and arson were reported in at least six states. West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat recorded massive clashes during the Shobha Yatra
The Hindu festival of Ram Navami this year, which marks the birth of Lord Ram and observes the victory of 'good over evil' was marred by various clashes and communal violence across India.
Among other states parts of West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat saw massive clashes despite heavy police deployment across Wednesday and Thursday.
West Bengal
Violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah region as soon as Ram Navami processions hit the road on Thursday evening. In a communal clash between two groups, several vehicles were torched, shops were destroyed, and several people were injured.
Anjani Putra Sena, took out a procession at the Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur. The organisers alleged that while the procession was passing through the area, a group of people attacked and started throwing glass bottles, stones and bricks at the participants. The organizers also alleged that the attackers later hurled crude bombs at them.
"When the police interrupted, their vehicles were attacked and set on fire," claimed an organizer of the procession.
"The police, instead of taking action against the attackers, resorted to baton charge on those participating in the procession peacefully," claimed another organiser.
Police personnel confirmed on Friday that a group of people attacked the Ram Navami procession and started throwing glass bottles, pelting stones and bricks at participants, while both parties attacked the police who tried curbing the violence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the violence was orchestrated by "BJP goons and right-wing goons" to incite communal agitation and "target one community".
"The rioters always target Howrah. They are the enemies of the people of the country," she said while warning that the administration and state police will take strict action against the offenders.
"The situation is peaceful since today morning and there is police deployment in and around Howrah," a resident of the Shalimar region of Howrah told National Herald on Friday. As per reports, 31 agitators of the violence in Howrah have been detained by the police.
Gujarat
Violence broke out as two parties clashed in Gujarat's Vadodara. Ram Navami celebrations were interrupted by stone pelting and arson resulting in both civilian and police injuries.
While the first incident took place near the Panjrigar area of Fatehpura in the afternoon, the second attack took place in nearby Kumbharwada in the evening. Local BJP MLA Manisha Vakil was part of the Kumbharwada procession.
According to police reports, 24 people have been detained so far for pelting stones during Fatehpura's procession organised by right-wing organisations Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.
Visuals of the violence show people running for shelter during the stone pelting, while a chariot that was carrying a statue of Lord Ram, was also pulled away to a safer place by the devotees to save it from stones.
Certain visuals also show participants of the Shobha Yatra procession pelting stones at a mosque in the area.
"We have so far detained 24 persons in connection with the stone pelting incidents that occurred during the Ram Navami processions in the city on Thursday. They will be formally arrested soon after the registration of first information reports (FIRs). The situation is completely under control and normalcy was restored yesterday itself," Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh told PTI.
Similar clashes have broken out in the past in the communally-sensitive areas of Fatehpura and Kumbharwada in PM Narendra Modi's home state.
Maharashtra
Violent clashes were reported from two areas of Mahrashtra, Aurangabad and Malad during the Ram Navami celebrations through Wednesday and Thursday.
In Aurangabad, clashes broke out in front of the Ram Temple in the Kiradpura area on Wednesday and escalated through Thursday afternoon.
At least 12 people, including 10 policemen, were injured, and 13 vehicles were torched after a mob of around 500 people went berserk and hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when the personnel tried to curb the situation.
Shaikh Muniruddin, a 51-year-old man, who suffered injuries during the Aurangabad clash died while receiving treatment at a hospital on Thursday.
The police used tear gas and fired some plastic bullets as well as live rounds to control the mob, the officials said, adding that eight teams have been formed to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
At least seven people have been arrested and more than 400 agitators have been booked so far.
Similarly, in Malad's Malvani area, violent clashes broke out on Thursday night injuring several people, including four constables.
The row was triggered by some locals objecting to loud DJ music playing during the procession that had several hundred participants.
The local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh called upon the police to scan the CCTV footage of the area and take action against those responsible for the clashes last night. Local leaders of various parties have visited the Malvani region today and appealed to the people to maintain calm.
As per police reports, 20 people have been detained and 300 have been booked as perpetrators of the violence in the area as of Friday.
Delhi
Defying police orders, hundreds of people organised a huge Ram Navami procession on Thursday in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area which witnessed communal riots last year during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
Amid heavy police deployment, massive crowds partook in the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra.
On Monday, the Delhi Police had denied permission to hold the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra, as well as offering Ramzan prayers at a park in the same area.
Visuals depict that police restrictions failed to deter right-wing devotees, who took the streets clad in yellow and saffron kurtas chanting "Jai Shri Ram", "Hanuman ki Jai", "Jai Siya Ram" and "Dilli Police sharam karo".
The event was organised by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Yuva Morcha (ABHYM) along with local leaders and groups such as Bajrang Dal and Hindu Sena.
Indian Express reported that muslims in the area who were observing Ramzan alleged that "rules are only for minorities" as they were not allowed to hold prayers while Ram Navami was being observed with full-fledged fervour, and claimed that the police personnel did not attempt to prevent the organisers.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines