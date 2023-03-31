Ram Navami celebrations marred by communal clashes across India, two killed

Violence broke out in West Bengal's Howrah region as soon as Ram Navami processions hit the road on Thursday evening. In a communal clash between two groups, several vehicles were torched, shops were destroyed, and several people were injured.

Anjani Putra Sena, took out a procession at the Sandhyabazar area of Shibpur. The organisers alleged that while the procession was passing through the area, a group of people attacked and started throwing glass bottles, stones and bricks at the participants. The organizers also alleged that the attackers later hurled crude bombs at them.

"When the police interrupted, their vehicles were attacked and set on fire," claimed an organizer of the procession.

"The police, instead of taking action against the attackers, resorted to baton charge on those participating in the procession peacefully," claimed another organiser.

Police personnel confirmed on Friday that a group of people attacked the Ram Navami procession and started throwing glass bottles, pelting stones and bricks at participants, while both parties attacked the police who tried curbing the violence.