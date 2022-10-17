Ram Rahim's release on parole ahead of polls indicates extent to which BJP can go to get votes

Rahul Shivshankar, editor-in-chief of Times Now took to Twitter and commented on the hypocrisy of the Centre when it comes to advocating women’s rights and granting parole to Ram Rahim. “Convicted rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim out on 40-day parole. He had earlier been released for a month in June, and before that, for three weeks in Feb. In 2021, he was out on parole thrice. What a mockery of the slogan beti bachao [campaign]” he posted.

“With repeated parole, the imprisonment of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has become a joke, it is not a real arrest,” said journalist and author, Jagtar Singh.



Rapist and murderer Ram Rahim’s repeated release from jail begets several questions around the nature of his release which appears farcical at present, as opposed to the imprisonment of scores of political prisoners who are behind bars awaiting trial on trumped up charges. Since 2014, various activists, authors, journalists, etc have been put in custody, with many of them being denied basic amenities, let alone parole or furlough.



These arrests form part of the larger paradigm of surveillance and punishment against those who have voiced their opinions, in any form or capacity, against the ruling regime. For instance, former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University and prominent activist, Umar Khalid, has been imprisoned for over two years under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in connection with his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots case. Despite repeated pleas, he has been denied bail.