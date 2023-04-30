Ranajit Guha gave a new dimension to history writing through subaltern studies

Dr. Ranajit Guha, perhaps the world’s best-known Indian historian, passed away on April 28, less than a month before the Renaissance man was due to touch his 100th year on May 23. Guha is remembered for having introduced a new approach to history writing, informed by subaltern studies. Born in 1923 in the then-Bakharganj district of undivided Bengal, now in Bangladesh, Guha spent his last 23 years since 1999 in his villa in Vienna, Austria. He remained intellectually active to the end.

Hailing from a well-to-do landowning family, Guha’s father was a leading lawyer and he imparted his nationalist ideas to his son during his school days. Small wonder that Guha, ever curious and a voracious bookworm, grew into an activist for the communist-dominated Students’ Federation during his years at Presidency College in Kolkata (then Calcutta).

He was a favourite student of the legendary Susobhan Sarkar, who headed the history department in those days. Guha obtained his M.A. degree in history from Calcutta University. By this time, he had become a full-fledged and active member of the Community Party of India (CPI), the country’s first. His organisational talent in particular had the party leadership sitting up and taking notice. Guha was sent to Paris in 1947 as the CPI's nominee to the World Federation of Democratic Youth, which was very active in the post-World War II period. Guha did his job extremely well during his seven-year tenure of organising the youth movement globally.