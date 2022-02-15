Randhir Kapoor, an actor much more than image of happy-go-lucky person he got trapped in

1. Kal Aaj Aur Kal (1971): This was quite a family affair: that is to say, Randhir’s family his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor and father Raj Kapoor, played their real-life roles while his fiancé Babita played his girlfriend. This was Randhir’s debut as an actor and director, and he was promising. The film still exudes freshness in its tone. It deals with the theme of the generation gap with a certain amount of wisecracking wisdom. Shankar-Jaikishan created a hit score without the presence of Lata Mangeshkar . Songs like Aap yahan aaye kis liye and Bhanware ki gunjan are hummed to this day. The film was an average success at the box office. Interestingly, Mehmood spoofed Prithiviraj, Raj and Randhir playing all three roles himself a year later in the Jeetendra starrer Humjoli.

2. Rampur Ka Lakshman (1972): A year after his debut Randhir Kapoor featured in Manmohan Desai’s potboiler a superhit with chartbuster songs composed by Rahul Dev Burman for Randhir to sing: Rampur ka wasi hoon main laxman mera naam and Ghum hai kisi ke pyaar mein being the two biggest hits. Randhir had his pal Rekha for company in this film where villain Shatrughan Sinha stole the show. The two actors played brothers at loggerheads.

3. Hamrahi (1974): One of the most under-estimated films of Randhir’s career Hamrahi directed by Anand Sagar was a load of fun and a source of inspiration for Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri. Known for his comic virtuosity Randhir got tit for tat from the spontaneous and vivacious Tanuja. One wonders why these two were not cast together again. They seemed to have so much fun together. Their repartees sparkled, and why not! The dialogues were written by eminent Hindi litterateur Kishan Chander. Later Kishan Chander also wrote Ram Bharose for Randhir.