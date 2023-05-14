Rare Assamese journals, books to be digitised

A new community project named 'Digitising Asom' has been launched to digitise rare Assamese journals and books published between 1813 and 1970. The project seeks to make these invaluable literary works available for public use.

The Nanda Talukdar Foundation, in collaboration with the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay Educational & Socio-Economic Trust, has initiated a new project to digitise a vast collection of rare Assamese language books and journals. The project aims to make these literary treasures accessible to the public for posterity through a dedicated website.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the launching ceremony on Thursday evening. The project is committed to digitising every possible rare Assamese language book and journal, regardless of location.

In the project's first phase, journals published between 1840 and 1970 have been included, encompassing 3071 editions of as many as 161 journals with a total of 2,45,680 pages. The project's second phase, under process, shall cover books published between 1813 and 1962.



