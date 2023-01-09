Rare Himalayan Griffon vulture found in UP

Zoo veterinarian Dr Nasir Zaidi said that the captured Himalayan vulture has been kept in the hospital premises, separately from other birds.



"It weighs about 8 kg. The team of doctors is monitoring the rare vulture. There are already four Himalayan Griffon vultures in the zoo," he said.



The near-threatened bird was not able to fly when spotted by some commuters in Benajhabar Idgah graveyard who immediately alerted the forest department.



The Griffon vulture is found along the Himalayas and the adjoining Tibetan Plateau.



This species is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.