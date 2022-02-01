Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi version 'Pogaru' crosses 200mn views on YouTube; becomes 1st Kannada film to do so
Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a career high, with her latest release 'Pushpa'. Hindi dubbed version of her Kannada film, 'Pogaru' has crossed 200 million views on YouTube, in just a few months
Young and upcoming actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a career high, with her latest release 'Pushpa'. The Hindi dubbed version of her Kannada film, 'Pogaru' has crossed 200 million views on YouTube, in just a matter of few months.
This is not the first time, Rashmika has crossed the humangous milestone on the Video streaming platform. The Hindi version of her blockbuster film, 'Dear Comrade' has also crossed 300 Million views on YouTube, including her two songs, Inkem inkem song from Geetha Govindam, which has clocked 203m views and Karabuu from Pogaru.
Rashmika is currently basking in the love from the audiences all over the country. Not only her recent song, 'Saami saami' became a global rage but also has left the audiences excited for her Bollywood releases.
The Mission Majnu actress is one such sensation who has achieved the milestone of 4 double centuries in terms of views on YouTube.
Rashmika is one of the most awaited actresses in Bollywood with two major films releasing this year. With Mission Majnu and Good bye Rashmika is all set to rule Bollywood. Besides that, she also has Pushpa 2 in the pipeline.
