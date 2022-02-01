Rashmika Mandanna's Hindi version 'Pogaru' crosses 200mn views on YouTube; becomes 1st Kannada film to do so

This is not the first time, Rashmika has crossed the humangous milestone on the Video streaming platform. The Hindi version of her blockbuster film, 'Dear Comrade' has also crossed 300 Million views on YouTube, including her two songs, Inkem inkem song from Geetha Govindam, which has clocked 203m views and Karabuu from Pogaru.

Rashmika is currently basking in the love from the audiences all over the country. Not only her recent song, 'Saami saami' became a global rage but also has left the audiences excited for her Bollywood releases.