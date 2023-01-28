Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan', to open for public from January 31

Rashtrapati Bhavan's famed Mughal Gardens will now be known as 'Amrit Udyan', an official statement issued on Saturday said.



The resplendent gardens are open to the public once a year and people can visit from January 31 this time.



President Droupadi Murmu will grace the opening of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan - Udyan Utsav 2023 - on Sunday, the statement said.



"On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as Amrit Udyan'," Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to the President, said in the statement.