Rather than admitting mistakes, BJP govt blaming Nehru for people's problems: Manmohan Singh

Three days before Punjab goes to the polls, former prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched an all-out attack on the Modi government through a video statement.

In a 9.14 minutes long video released on Thursday, Singh touched on everything – from domestic issues to China’s aggression in Ladakh and squarely blamed the Modi government for economic woes.

The BJP had been in power for more than seven years and was still blaming first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the problems of the people, former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh said on Thursday in a scathing attack against the Modi-led government.



Targeting the Central government on a host of issues, including the farmers' agitation, foreign policy, price rise and unemployment, Singh said ahead of the Punjab elections on February 20 that the BJP's nationalism was based on the British policy of divide and rule.

“People are remembering our (Congress) good work. They (BJP) tried to dishonour Punjab CM & people of the state over PM Modi's security issue. Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer.

They (BJP-led govt) have no understanding of economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This government has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border & efforts are being made to suppress it,” said the former Prime Minister.

Attacking Modi without naming him, Singh said that “relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation”.

“Their (BJP govt’s) nationalism is based on the British’s divide & rule policy. Constitutional institutions are being weakened,” added Singh.



The Congress played the message delivered in Punjabi at a press conference.