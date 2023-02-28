Ravindra Jain’s Luminous Collaboration With Lataji

Ravindra Jain was a rare composer who wrote his own lyrics. So he knew exactly what he wanted the tune to sing to the words. That explains the precise compositional vocabulary of Tu jo mere sur mein sur milade(Chit Chor), Jab deep jale aana(Chit Chor), Ankhiyon ke jharonkon se(title song), Fakira chal chala chal(Fakira), Ley to aaye ho humein sapnon ki gaon mein(Dulhan Wohi Jo Piya Man Bhaye), Megha oh ri megha(Sunayana), Sajan mere main sajan ki(title song),Kya likhun kaise likhun(Maan Abhimaan).

All these were sung by RJ’s muse Hemlata, a self-confessed Latabhakt with serious vocal limitations. Think of what these monumental compositions would have sounded like if the Goddess Of Melodious Things had sung them!The ‘Hem’ factor came in the way of RJ’s compostions , and this factor stopped them short of achieving the glory they were meant for.

But whenever the dulcet composer collaborated with Lataji there was magic in the ‘ear’. At the beginning of his career RJ composed one of his finest melodies : Tera mera saath rahe for Lataji,filmed on the great Nutan. Saudagar also featured Lataji’s Phool bano which did not get the attention it deserved.